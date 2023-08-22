It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Michael James Currie at the age of 58. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, daughter, Camryn, and parents, Jim and Loretta Currie. Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Karen, who is survived by her daughters, Sarah and Caitlin Gilbert. He was a beloved husband and cherished father. Mike, a true provider, always gave an abundance of love and support to his family and friends and brought laughter to every gathering.
Mike was born in San Francisco. He graduated from Aragon High School and earned his B.A. in Journalism from the University of San Francisco. He spent 7 years at KNBR, working in the newsroom and as a producer before pursuing a new career in the electrical trade. He was a member of the IBEW Local 6 and worked as a respected and dedicated electrician for the past 26 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.