Manfred “Fred” Umhofer was born on October 18 1930 in Heimbuchenthal, Germany. He immigrated to America via Australia to pursue the “American Dream” in 1958.
In 1960 he married Maria. Also in 1960 he started his own business with a Mobil gas station in Redwood City California. Through hard work and long hours his business thrived. He had a large customer base built up and in 1965 he relocated to a larger location under the name “Fred’s Garage” Volkswagen repair. He was well beloved in the VW community. He retired in 1992 and enjoyed his retirement. Traveling to his beloved Germany every year. He was Avid soccer fan and enjoyed watching his team “Bayern Munich.”
On July 12 he passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife Maria. His sons John and Thomas , daughter in law Christina , his grandsons Thomas II & Daniel and his brother Ottmar Umhofer.
Friends may visit on Wednesday, July 20th, 5;30 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont. Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Thursday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St Charles Church in San Carlos. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Catholic Relief Services.
