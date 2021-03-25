On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Lynda Kay Anderson, passed away in Redwood City. She was born to Rondo and Sonja Chatterley on January 1, 1958. Lynda is survived by her husband, Kevin. Together they raised three children; Jacob, Nathan, and Sonja. She was a loving grandmother to Mason, Ryder, Madison, Sofia, Jacob Jr., and Austin. She was also a loving little sister to Cheryl and Sue. Lynda most enjoyed spending time in her backyard with her pets by her side. Due to the pandemic, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to muttville.org in her name.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Ice rink added to proposal for Harbor View in Redwood City
- Board member pushes a merger of Caltrain, BART
- San Mateo County braces for uptick
- Rebates offered for switching to electric water heaters in San Mateo County
- San Carlos’ J & M Hobby House to close doors for good as owners seek retirement
- San Bruno to beautify downtown
- Man assaulted with belt in Millbrae
- 5-story Redwood Shores office development OK’d
- Plea deal ends Redwood City baby killer case
- Bars trying to get by in San Mateo County
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump’s COVID record (38)
- Bugs Bunny (35)
- Matt Grocott and the Constitution (32)
- Changing ballot signature rules (26)
- The truth about the 1776 report (23)
- Please support our educators and schools (18)
- A right to an opinion (18)
- Respecting the U.S. Constitution (17)
- Supreme Court case for election issues (16)
- From Trump to Biden (16)
Latest News
- Faceoff between Hanyu and Chen easily goes to Olympic champ
- Review: In 'Tina,' the final word from a legendary survivor
- AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
- Vaccination race enlists grassroots aides to fight mistrust
- Shipping losses mount from cargo vessel stuck in Suez Canal
- Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress
- UK set to extend emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months
- Colorado shooting suspect makes his 1st court appearance
Recent Comments on our Stories
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.