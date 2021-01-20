Louis “Loui” Stalcar, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 40 years, entered into rest at his home on January 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Maria Stalcar for 44 years. Loving father of Suzy (her husband Andre) and Tommy (his wife Brittany). Dear brother of Stane (his wife Maria) and his late sister Martina. Also survived by his grandchildren Zoey and Mila, along with his nieces, nephew and cousins.
A native of Semic, Slovenia, age 68 years.
A well-known General Contractor and member of Local 22.
Visitation will be private at Chapel of the Highlands. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
In lieu of flowers his family prefers donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
