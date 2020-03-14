He is survived by his son Matthew Valbusa (Amy), daughter Lisa Handy (Pete) and son Christopher Valbusa (Kelli). Grandchildren: Lauren Allen (Harley), Lindsay Handy, Erica Valbusa and Dominic Valbusa. Great-grandson: Brody Allen and numerous extended family members. He is pre-deceased by his wife Irene Valbusa (Roe) in 2010 and his three sisters Esther Perucca (Joe), Celeste Zamzow (Martel) and Ines Fiorio (Mario).
A first-generation Californian, Lino was born near Meridian, CA and raised on the family ranch in Gilroy. Lino was very proud of his Italian heritage. His parents, Mariano and Elisa Valbusa, immigrated to the United States from Bosco Chiesanuova in northern Italy in the early 1900’s. Lino served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 as an air traffic controller during the Korean war after which he returned home to California to pursue a career in the same field. Life presented another offer in the form of a partnership at the San Mateo County Scavenger Company where he had worked prior to going to Korea; and at the age of 24, he purchased his share from a retiring partner. He proudly worked as a garbageman on the trucks along with the other working partners of San Mateo County Scavenger Company. The partners eventually sold their company to Browning Ferris Industries (BFI) in 1972. Lino continued working for BFI in various capacities and retired in 1995 as a Vice President of the company - responsible for all business and operations in San Mateo County.
Lino met Irene Roe in San Mateo in 1957 and they married in 1958. They started a family in 1959 and lived in San Mateo where they raised their three children during their 52-year marriage. They were active members in St. Gregory’s church throughout their lives. Lino was a member of the Elks Club, the Italian Social Club and several other social organizations on the peninsula. Lino enjoyed playing bocce ball with his friends and was always up for a game of cards. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and pilot. He had a passion for making wine with close friends – winning multiple ribbons at the San Mateo County Fair for their Cabernet Franc. Lino loved spending time with his large, extended family and he was always a source of great stories and sage advice.
A Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda in San Mateo. Private family interment at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louis Lino Valbusa can be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.
