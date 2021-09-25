Louis Jean Bourdet, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021. He was the son of Jean-Pierre and Marie Louise Bourdet and was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Joan. He is survived by his two sons David (Sharya) and Matthew, and three grandchildren Michael, James, and Katharine. He is also survived by numerous cousins residing in California and France.
Louis was born on December 26, 1928 at the French Hospital in San Francisco’s Richmond District. He was raised in the Mission District and attended Bryant Elementary, Horace Mann Middle School, and Mission High School. Louis worked in the family laundry (Lace House French Laundry) on 24th St. and then with Peerless Linen Service for more than 25 years up until his retirement. Louis entered the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War as a Corporal in the 304th Signal Battalion until 1953.
Louis and his loving wife Joan made their home in San Mateo for nearly 50 years where they raised their two children David and Matthew. Louis enjoyed his retirement with Joan and spent many years traveling yearly to Hawaii, cruising the high seas to Mexico, Alaska, and the Mediterranean, and enjoying summer trips to Twain Harte to spend time with family and friends. Louis enjoyed his time on his boat (the “Joan Marie”) and volunteering at the San Mateo Garden Center for many years. Louis was also active in the local French community and was a member and past president of La Ligue Henri IV and a member of the French Athletic Club.
Louis had a strong devotion to his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren in his later years. He had a wry sense of humor and was famous for his one-liners which no one was expecting. He regularly enjoyed presiding over the grill during a summer BBQ or holiday dinner. Louis had a love for a wide array of sports including auto racing and his beloved SF Giants and 49ers. Louis will be missed dearly by his family and friends, yet take comfort knowing he is reunited with the love of his life, Joan.
Visitation begins at 6 PM followed by a Vigil Service at 7 PM on Wednesday, September 29th at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Funeral Mass will be held at 1 PM on Thursday September 30th at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1 Notre Dame Ave., San Mateo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars or a charity of your choice.
