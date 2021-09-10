Linda passed away peacefully at her home in San Mateo on September 6, 2021 at the age of 70.
Linda was born on November 9, 1950 in San Francisco. She was raised in Millbrae where she graduated from Capuchino High School. After high school she worked as a secretary throughout most of her adult life.
Linda loved the Oakland A’s & the San Francisco 49ers. She never missed a game. She loved gambling, especially in Lake Tahoe. You could almost always find her holding court at the Deli in Millbrae where she would discuss the day’s events with you and bring you up to date on her favorite musician, Eric Clapton.
Linda had a big heart and would help anyone in need. She will be missed greatly.
Linda survived by her brother Greg, her two children Debby & Nicole, her three grandchildren Christina (Fernando), Justin, and Brandon, and her great granddaughter Skye. Linda is predeceased by her parents Richard & Norma Haag.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 after 12:00 noon at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Funeral Liturgy at 1:00 p.m. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at www.peninsulahumanesociety.org or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
