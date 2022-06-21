Lea Cuniberti-Duran, 54, of Redwood City, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Stanford Hospital. Lea was born in Brescia, Italy, the daughter of the late Ferdinando Cuniberti and survived by her mother Anna Dalprato, husband Steven, children: Max, Alessandro, and Ben. Zia Sonjia and Zia Ana. Cujini: Belinda, Fabrizio, Dileta, Nicola, Daniele, Emma, Agatha, Lorenzo, Grazia, GianDomenico, Giovanna,�Barbara, Mea, Monica, Sara, Suzy and Barbara, Dominico, Ginette and Heim,�The Duran family, The Misfits and many friends, near and afar.
Lea's memorial site is at www.crippenflynn.com
Lea's memorial will be held at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City, on August 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Light food and refreshments will be served following the service at the family home.
