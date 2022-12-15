Ivan James You, 34, resident of Menlo Park, passed away from a rare form of heart cancer (pericardial mesothelioma) with family surrounding him. Ivan is survived by his partner, Valerie Zamora, also of Menlo Park; parents David C. and Colleen A.R. You of Belmont; and sister Heather Anne You of Arbroath, Angus, UK. Ivan, an Eagle Scout, was a graduate of Carlmont High School, earned his A.S. degree at College of San Mateo, and his B.S. degree in Liberal Arts from Arizona State University. He was employed by the County of San Mateo for the past seven years as a Commercial Property Assessor. Per Ivan’s request, there will be no memorial or funeral. Donations may be made to charities he suggested: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Memories of Ivan may be viewed or shared here: https://cypresslawn.com/sso-obituaries/
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo mayor decision still deadlocked
- Burlingame superintendent is taking a leave of absence
- CIF Open Division football championship preview: Serra vs. St. John Bosco
- Argentinian bakery sets up shop in San Mateo
- Superintendent remains, new legal counsel for Sequoia Union High School District
- ‘Bad look’ in San Mateo
- San Mateo mayor impasse ends
- I read the news today ... oh boy
- Burlingame scopes new neighborhood details
- Accused Redwood City street racer pleads not guilty in court
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden is an incompetent moron (44)
- Voter fraud (20)
- Another Trump joke (20)
- Wake-up call (19)
- Christmas season (15)
- Watch what happens (14)
- Birth control? (11)
- Adam Loraine’s San Mateo City Council campaign (11)
- San Mateo without mayor (11)
- Editorial: Finding a way forward in San Mateo (10)
- Biden’s influence selling scandal (10)
- San Mateo County’s new power figures (10)
- Value of a community newspaper (9)
- Could ocean water slake state’s thirst? (9)
- San Mateo politics (8)
- Happy Thanksgiving but a few things first (7)
- No talks with tyrants (7)
- Fahrenheit fandango has commenced again (7)
- Just getting started (6)
- San Carlos housing policies (6)
- San Mateo mayor impasse ends (6)
- San Mateo mayor decision still deadlocked (6)
- Bioscience to replace Red Roof Inn in Burlingame (5)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (5)
- Kyrsten Sinema (5)
- Barry Bonds (5)
- High-speed rail continues to deliver (4)
- Jackie Speier helps honor new citizens in Redwood City (4)
- District elections, and a JoJo update (4)
- The promise of free community college (4)
- Pandemic widened state’s ‘achievement gap’ (4)
- Christmas Truce of 1914 (4)
- San Mateo County races start to solidify (4)
- Kudos to Matt Grocott (4)
- Who will be the fifth San Mateo councilmember? (4)
- ‘Bad look’ in San Mateo (3)
- High-speed fail (3)
- Remember that budget surplus? Never mind (3)
- Who has democracy’s back? (3)
- Metropolitan Transportation Commission explores adding tolls to Bay Area freeways (3)
- After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries (3)
- Pandora’s box in San Mateo (3)
- In transit (3)
- Planning for your future health care needs (3)
- The Supremer Court (3)
- Man found guilty in rape trial: 1 violent attack took place near San Mateo’s Central Park (3)
- A different approach to ‘don’t do drugs’ (3)
- What now for Newsom’s oil profits tax? (3)
- Self-refuting arguments (3)
- Post-election analysis (2)
- Regaining trust in the ethics of the U.S. Supreme Court (2)
- Calling out Sue Lempert’s recent myopic column (2)
- Holiday cheer for some city councils (2)
- Stricter electric codes heading to Redwood City (2)
- Downtown San Mateo development moving ahead (2)
- Honoring a fellow veteran in Colma (2)
- Papan prepared for brand-new Assembly role (2)
- The GOP and the Constitution (2)
- Burlingame schools set to outline renaming policy (2)
- In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ (2)
- San Carlos nonprofit to hand out OD kits for free (2)
- Finding comfort in confusion (2)
- Saying yes (2)
- Armageddon? (2)
- Use less, pay less (2)
- Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform (2)
- Millbrae City Council breaks mayor rotation (2)
- Taming tensions (2)
- Trash from trash (2)
- That’s a kick (2)
- Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam (1)
- Sacred Heart Prep repeats as Nor Cal boys’ water polo champions (1)
- Ethics in service (1)
- Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming (1)
- Corzo supervisor win is becoming clearer in San Mateo County (1)
- Superintendent remains, new legal counsel for Sequoia Union High School District (1)
- Write to Santa even during grammar wars (1)
- Wake up San Mateo (1)
- Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case (1)
- 1st female police lieutenant in South San Francisco history (1)
- San Mateo County health officials encourage vigilance amid high cases of winter illnesses (1)
- No place like home (1)
- Ringleaders in massive COVID fraud extradited to US (1)
- Redwood City extends gun sales ban (1)
- Redwood City forms new Transit District (1)
- Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi (1)
- Report: California gun data breach was unintentional (1)
- Long road to a state title (1)
- Malibu Grand Prix site claimed by office park in Redwood City (1)
- Kimberly Palmer: Holiday survival tips from 5 financial pros (1)
- China, all of a sudden (1)
- A jumbled political landscape (1)
- Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle (1)
- San Mateo Draeger’s return planned for new development (1)
Latest News
- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president
- 2 get prison time for assisting Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter
- High inflation and efforts to tame it defined 2022 economy
- Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine
- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been named the next president of the NCAA
- Stephen Curry's shoulder injury latest concern for Warriors
- Group casts doubt on Amazon's claims of reducing plastic
- Congress OKs bill forcing feds to fix broken prison cameras
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Woke Westy is bent on setting the women's movement back about 50 years. Liberals are without a compass. I feel for the citizens of San Mateo f…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.