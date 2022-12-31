Helene Reynolds, 92, passed away November 28, 2022 at her home in Concord, CA with her family by her side. Helene was born January 7, 1930 in Koppel, PA, raised in upstate New York, worked as a stewardess for Eastern Airlines and as a Registered Nurse at Denver General Hospital where she met the love of her life, Frank Reynolds, MD, then a young resident. They soon married and settled down in the San Francisco Bay Area to raise their new family and build a life together. Helene loved art museums in the city, 49er games, cooking, Thanksgiving gatherings, the SF symphony, her book club and stock watchers get togethers, and most of all, family time.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents Alec and Anna Rohack, her loving husband of 50 years, Frank Reynolds, her son Mark Reynolds, and her Rohack siblings (Mary, Mike, John, Anne, Nick, and Peter). Helene is survived by her children Susan Schabinger (Karl), Rick Reynolds, David Reynolds (Yasmine), Laurie Wozniak (Alborz), and by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helene was a kind and generous soul who will be best remembered for the wonderful life she and her husband created and shared with family, neighbors, and lifelong friends.
