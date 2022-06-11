If you knew Germaine, you probably were one of the many who called her a saint. One of the most selfless people you would ever meet. She just loved doing things for others, especially filling your plate if you ate over.
The good news is she was welcomed in Heaven by her husband Louis DeFreitas of 66 years and grand daughter Ali DeFreitas. She also is with her mother Felisbela, father Manuel, brother Johnny and sisters Mary and Gertie.
Germaine was such a great wife to Louis and mother to her two children – Linda Cardoso and Danny DeFreitas. Her children loved her so much more than words can say. They obviously were devastated by her loss but both were happy she passed peacefully.
Germaine was born in Madeira, Portugal in 1933. She was married to Louis in New Bedford, MA, in 1954.
Besides cooking and helping others, Germaine loved being a part of her Catholic faith, gardening, crocheting and taking long walks.
Germaine is also survived by grand daughter Jillian Leonard; daughter-in-law Juli DeFreitas; grandchildren Ava and Vivian Leonard and Christian Chenier; and brothers Manuel and Adelino Santos.
Her ashes will reside at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto, CA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.