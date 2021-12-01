Gayle Ruth Hynding passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on November 2, 2021 at the age of 81. Gayle was a beloved and extremely devoted mother and grandmother.
She was a resident of San Mateo for over 52 years. She was born in Portland Oregon in 1940. A member of the Chi Omega sorority, Gayle graduated from the University of Oregon in 1962, where she met her future husband, the late Dr. Alan A. Hynding. They were married in 1963 and had two sons, Daniel born in 1966 and Michael born in 1969.
Gayle worked as a lab technician in San Carlos and Redwood City throughout the 70’s and 80’s. She went back to school to earn her Masters of Social Work from SFSU in 1991 and became a licensed LCSW in 1998. She was a therapist for abused children, worked for the GGRC (Golden Gate Regional Center) supporting children with developmental disabilities, and was a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for children in foster care. Gayle enjoyed her many trips to other countries, but her first love was the beach - anywhere - where she found much comfort and would spend as much time there as possible. She was an excellent writer but chose not to share that with many people. Gayle lived a truly selfless life and was a very gentle, kind soul.
Gayle is predeceased by her husband, Alan, and son Daniel. She is survived by her son Michael of South San Francisco and her grandson Luke Hynding. Gayle will be dearly missed by all, and we will love her and keep her in our hearts forever.
Services are being held on Saturday, January 8 at noon in the Nobel Chapel at Cypress Lawn in Colma, California. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Peninsula Family Service agency of San Mateo.
