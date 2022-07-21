Fred Bertetta, Jr., beloved husband of Bonnie Bertetta. Former President and CEO of Olympian Oil Company, South San Francisco. Former President of the California Independent Oil Marketers and member of the Board of Directors of the Pacific Oil Conference. Former member of the San Mateo County Grand Jury. Graduate of Serra High School and the University of California, with degrees in agronomy and soil conservation. He subsequently was employed as an agronomist in South Korea, working on an upland soil reclamation project.
Mr. Bertetta was an avid handball player and marathon runner, having completed the New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Marathons. He was a proud member of The Olympic Club, the North Butte Duck Club, and Peninsula Golf and Country Club.
Mr. Bertetta, however, wanted to be known as the Merced Lake Ranger in Yosemite National Park. He conducted a fish study of all the back country lakes, which remains in the Yosemite National Park Library. Mr. Bertetta greeted visitors to the National Park at the Merced Lake Ranger Station, where he regaled them with fine wine and good fishing. He remained in this position for 10 years until his retirement.
The Bertetta family has resided in Hillsborough for many years. They support many charities, especially Mercy and Serra High Schools, and the Mills-Peninsula Hospital. Mr. Bertetta was also a silent partner of the Carlmont Gardens Skilled Nursing Facility in Belmont, California.
In addition to his wife, Bonnie Bertetta, Fred leaves his son Fred Bertetta, III, daughter, Laura Celeste, and the late Brad Bertetta, and five grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010. Reception to follow.
