Fred Bertetta, Jr., beloved husband of Bonnie Bertetta. Former President and CEO of Olympian Oil Company, South San Francisco. Former President of the California Independent Oil Marketers and member of the Board of Directors of the Pacific Oil Conference. Former member of the San Mateo County Grand Jury. Graduate of Serra High School and the University of California, with degrees in agronomy and soil conservation. He subsequently was employed as an agronomist in South Korea, working on an upland soil reclamation project.

Mr. Bertetta was an avid handball player and marathon runner, having completed the New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Marathons. He was a proud member of The Olympic Club, the North Butte Duck Club, and Peninsula Golf and Country Club.

