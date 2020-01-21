Douglas Alden “Doug” Karlson of Palo Alto passed away on January 1, 2020 at age 71. Born in Minneapolis, he attended Phillips Andover Academy in Massachusetts before matriculating to Stanford University where he earned a B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering. After finishing his studies Doug settled permanently in California and established a long career as a manufacturing and supply chain manager in the Bay Area.
Doug found joy in nature and the outdoors, in the Bay Area’s food and wine culture, in travel to Europe and Asia, and in the community at Stanford Memorial Church. He was a member of the Stanford Rowing team and reconnected with the sport later in life through the Bair Island Aquatic Center in Redwood City, where he served as a board member, president, and treasurer.
Rebecca, his wife of 41 years, predeceased him in 2010. He is survived by his daughter Sarah Karlson of Seattle, son Doug Karlson of Morgan Hill, and partner Nancy Radcliffe of Redwood City. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, February 3rd at Stanford Memorial Church. In lieu of flowers, his family gratefully suggests that donations in Doug’s memory be made to the Stanford Fund for Undergraduate Education or to Rebuilding Together Peninsula.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.