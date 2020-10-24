Born in San Francisco, CA. The eldest of seven children, raised in Millbrae, attended Taylor Middle School and graduated from Mills High School. Enlisted in the Armed Forces as a Combat Engineer. After being honorably discharged, he joined his father in the UA Local 38 to learn the plumbing trade. He ultimately pursued a career with the City of Burlingame from which he retired.
Survived by his wife of 35 years, Tammy; children: Todd (Jennifer), Amanda (Brian) & Douglas; and grandchildren: Kayla, Brynn, Addison, Lucas & Hannah.
Doug was an avid hunter which was a family tradition passed down through the generations. He truly enjoyed the great outdoors and campfires with his family. Doug was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will forever be in our hearts and will be truly missed.
Private interment will be held at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
