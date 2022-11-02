On the evening of October 21, 2022, Dona Kirkpatrick Santo died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 87.
Dona was born in San Francisco to Samuel and Maud Kirkpatrick. After graduating from George Washington High School, she worked as an executive assistant at Crocker Bank. She married the love of her life, Joe, in 1964. They raised two children, Susan and Matthew, and spent 49 years together before his passing in 2012.
While she worked in other capacities over the years, her true focus was as a devoted wife and mother. Nothing was more valued than her family and spending time together. She was a traditionalist, always honored her Scottish heritage and loved cooking, especially holiday meals. She planted a beautiful garden every year, was talented at all kinds of needlework and made batches of shortbread for everyone she loved each Christmas.
Dona is preceded in death by her beloved husband Joe, adored sister Jean and many other dear family members and friends. She will be missed by her children Susan Santo (Kevin) Underwood and Matthew Santo, her granddaughter Catherine (George) Jousma and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held on a yet to be determined date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Vista Center for the Blind (www.vistacenter.org).
