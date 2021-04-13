On Monday, April 13, 2020, Daniel Walter Mathiesen, loving husband, father, and Papa passed away at the age of 72 in his home after a brave battle with cancer.
Dan was born on September 6, 1947 in Walthill, Nebraska. A South San Francisco / San Bruno resident for over 66 years, Dan graduated Capuchino High School in 1965 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1967. Before deploying to Vietnam, Dan met and married Madeline Mary Estelita. Together they spent 40 years of marriage creating a beautiful life of family and “Memories that Linger”. Dan is now with his one and only love as Maddy passed away in 2010.
Dan worked as a painter for over 45 years concluding his career with San Francisco DPW in June of 2011. His most favorite place was time spent with family and friends at his beloved cabins located in Rio Nido, California.
Dan was preceded in death by his younger sister Nancy Mathiesen (1968), his youngest brother, Clarence “Teddy” Mathiesen (1979), his father, Walter Mathiesen (1985), his mother, Bessie Mathiesen (2000) and his beloved wife, Maddy (2010).
Dan is survived by his daughters, Nancy (Ken) Anderson, Maryanne Mathiesen and Linda Mathiesen and his many grandchildren: Holly (Peyton) Anderson, Thomas (Mercedes) Ortiz, Kenny (Kayla - Kenny and Charlotte) Anderson, Ryan (Alison - Lucy) Anderson, Ben Ortiz, Richie (Desiree) Mathiesen, Sam Ortiz, Cole (Austin) Anderson Gaines, Abby Reimers, Josh Mathiesen and his oldest brother Thomas “Tim” Mathiesen.
Due to this unprecedented year of uncertainty, Dan’s funeral service will be a private family affair to be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 following a Celebration of Life (same day) at Molloy’s Tavern located at 1655 Mission Road, Colma, California at 2 pm.
