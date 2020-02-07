Charlie Frederick, owner of C F Electric of San Mateo, CA was a force of nature. Quick with a smile, happy to help, practical to a fault, Charlie truly enjoyed people, live music and problem solving. As early as junior high he was technically adept, repairing TVs for his neighbors for cash. In 1968, Charlie became the first black union apprentice in Los Angeles County (IBEW Local #11, District #6). Four years later, he completed his apprenticeship, as well as electrical engineering classes in the evenings.
In the mid-70s, he traveled to Lagos, Nigeria to teach people how to build houses and office buildings with inside wiring at a time and place most wiring and plumbing was run on the exterior of buildings. Throughout the 80s and 90s he was wiring San Mateo and the greater Bay Area. Some remember Charlie as an entertaining manager of Vibes Blues Café in downtown San Mateo in the 90s, ready to dance with the softball leagues or hosting the Sunday Blues Jam, and others know he also did the electrical work. In 2001, after years as a journeyman and a foreman, Charlie started his own business and never looked back.
Ever curious, in 2010-2011 he took a solar class at the College of San Mateo and at his professor’s request led one session to demonstrate electrical equipment and tools, complete with a Q&A session. Always social, Charlie formed a study group with some classmates and one of them designed his company website. The group also went to Oakland a weekend or two to volunteer at Grid Alternatives for some practical experience.
Charlie is survived by his wife Heather Ryan and her extended family, sister Jennie Frederick, brothers Carl Frederick and Timothy Frederick (Janet), sister-in-law Chris Bassenave, daughters Monique Ralston and Tanis Wanlass (Darin), granddaughter Candice Goldberg (Olivia), grandson Paul Farmer (Annie), great-grandsons Gabriel Wood and Nicolas Wood, and an abundant array of friends throughout the country.
A celebration of his life will be held for his family and friends in a month or two. We don’t know that it will meet the legendary standards of his many barbecues, but we’ll try to make it awesome. Be an organ and tissue donor! The world needs more Charlies.
