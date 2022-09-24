Carolyn Blakley, resident of San Mateo, passed away unexpectedly on September 15 at the age of 58. She is survived by sister Karen (Bruce) and brother David (Beth). She will be missed by many friends and family.
Celebration of Life to be announced later.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.