The California Department of Public Health released a pair of public service announcements Monday intended to underscore the importance of getting the coronavirus vaccine.
The PSAs feature mothers longing for physical connections like hugging loved ones that have been discouraged during the pandemic. The ads close with the message “love means getting vaccinated.”
“I know that myself and millions of Californians are missing our loved ones,” said Dr. Erica Pan, the state's chief epidemiologist. “Now that we have safe, highly effective vaccines, we need every single Californian to do their part by continuing to wear their masks, staying socially safe and taking the vaccine when it's their turn.”
The PSAs, available in English and Spanish, are part of a statewide ad campaign that will hit the state's media markets in mid-March, roughly a year after the state first issued its first pandemic-related stay-at-home order.
The state also plans to reserve digital ad space in English, Spanish and Mandarin for the campaign.
“While we still have a long road ahead of us and need to keep our guard up, it's heartening to see millions of Californians getting the vaccine as we are finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel,” California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Harris said.
