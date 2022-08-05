Three fleeing alleged catalytic converter thieves had their van wheel fly off and hit the windshield of a San Mateo police car in pursuit, after which the van hit a rock and the three ran off and one was arrested after fighting officers early Thursday morning.
At about 3:05 a.m., police were called to Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street on the report of a catalytic converter theft. While the suspects were gone on arrival, police received a second theft report on Trollman Avenue, located the suspect vehicle and tried to stop it though the car kept going while police followed west through San Mateo into Hillsborough.
