On the weekends of April 8-9 and 15-16, Caltrain will be suspending rail service between Belmont and Menlo Park stations to accommodate Caltrain electrification construction and testing.
Caltrain encourages riders, including Giants fans heading to Oracle Park on April 8 and 9, to seek alternative transit options. Weekday service will not be affected.
Limited bus service, known as a bus bridge, will be provided to Caltrain-dependent riders traveling to or from the affected area.
These will be the seventh and eighth of 31 weekends in 2023 in which service will be adjusted to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, which is expected to launch passenger service in fall 2024. Thus far, construction crews have installed 39 poles this year along with 150,000 feet of wire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.