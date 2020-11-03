A new health order revising the visitation guidelines for long-term congregate care facilities to expand indoor visits for compassionate care, was issued by Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health officer, officials announced Monday.
Indoor compassionate care visits may now be provided for a resident who was living with family before recently being admitted and is struggling with the change, a resident who is grieving after the death of a friend or family member, a resident who needs cueing and encouragement with eating and drinking previously provided by family or caregiver and who is now experiencing weight loss or dehydration, or a resident who used to talk and interact with others and who is now is experiencing emotional distress, seldom speaking or crying more frequently, according to a press release Monday.
Since the prior order of July 14, 2020, visitors to congregate care facilities have been able to meet residents indoors only to address urgent legal or end-of-life concerns. Limited indoor visits may also take place on a case-by-case basis if outdoor visitation is not feasible due to weather, air quality or the health of a resident or visitor. The frequency, times and schedules for outdoor and indoor visits may be set by the facility, according to the release.
The order stipulates the safety measures, including visitor screening, staff supervision and personal protective equipment and other guidelines the facility must follow if it wishes to allow indoor or outdoor visits, according to the release.
