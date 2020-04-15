A 73-year-old woman on the 1000 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae Monday night was robbed at knifepoint by two men on bicycles who made off with her backpack, wallet and $200 in cash, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 9 p.m., the woman was standing on the street north of Safeway when she was approached by two men on bikes. One man brandishing a knife forcefully took the backpack from the woman while the second man held her by the shoulders. Both fled on their bicycles south on El Camino Real, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
One man was described as black, 20-25 years, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, clean shaven with short hair and thin build, wearing a black T-shirt and a black hooded flannel jacket. The other man was described as black, 18-20 years, approximately 5 feet 6 inches, with a thin build and thick mustache, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was not injured. The backpack was nondescript black and contained a black “Guess” wallet with the cash, the victim’s identification and a bank debit card, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
