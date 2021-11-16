State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, will walk with students, teachers and staff to Martin Elementary School in South San Francisco on Wednesday to observe California’s first Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day.
Teacher Deborah Carlino’s fifth grade students learned about Ruby Bridges and her challenges of being the first and only Black student at a whites-only grammar school in Louisiana at the age of 6.
Bridges walked to school each day and faced angry mobs spewing hateful speech and racial epithets.
The fifth grade students at Martin Elementary worked to recognize Ruby for her courage and State Sen. Becker introduced Senate Resolution 59 to declare Nov. 14 as Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day in the state. The resolution passed unanimously.
The day will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 17 because Nov. 14 fell on a Sunday this year.
The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Liberty Bank on 500 Linden St. and proceed to Martin Elementary School, 35 School St., South San Francisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.