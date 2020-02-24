Students are pushing to remove Native American imagery from the South San Francisco High School logo and mascot — a proposal which school district administrators supported and admired.
Calling the school’s feathered headdress graphic stereotypical and unnecessary, students gathered petition signatures, created a video and plan soon to present their case to district officials.
While fine with preserving the Warriors moniker, student advocate Sophia Oller questioned why a school with little connection to indigenous tribes would need a logo incorporating Native American graphics.
“I always thought it was a stereotype,” said Oller, a sophomore who is a member of South San Francisco High School Students 4 Change — the group seeking the amendment.
Shawnterra Moore, superintendent of the South San Francisco Unified School District, lauded the effort.
“We are proud of the way our students are advocating for positive representation on their campus, and we are looking forward to working with them to ensure that we honor all cultures within and across the district in a culturally sensitive, inclusive, and appropriate manner,” she said in an email, adding the issue will be taken up at a forthcoming school board meeting.
Board President Pat Murray shared a similar perspective in an email, noting the collaborative approach students have taken in working with teachers, administrators and others to build their case.
“That type of community thinking is what we need in this world,” she said in an email.
Looking ahead, Murray said a group of school community members will be formed to address next steps and address concerns held by those who prefer to keep the logo.
“I’ve spoken with community members who believe, as I do, that this is the right thing to do. I’ve spoken with others who believe it’s the wrong thing to do. I hope we can all be respectful and accepting of changes,” she said.
Meanwhile, school board Trustee John Baker observed Native American imagery has been gradually phased out over time, noting the school’s new football helmets and athletic fields no longer show the old logo.
For her part, Ollie said the students’ advocacy was fueled by similar local changes approved at Sequoia and Jefferson high schools, where other Native American images and team names were removed or changed recently.
“We’re trying to follow in their footsteps,” said Ollie, who said the group was compelled to create a video and collect petition signatures once the methods proved effective at other campuses.
The Sequoia High School District Board of Trustees approved last August a student-led proposal to no longer call the Redwood City high school’s sports teams the Cherokees.
While officials ultimately sided with those who called the team name stereotypical and insensitive, they faced backlash from those who wished to preserve the moniker in the name of tradition.
For her part, Ollie said she has encountered those who maintain a different position than her on the issue which has been enlightening — and sometimes challenging, especially when that person is a teacher or someone who she otherwise respects.
“It hit me that not everyone shares the same views,” she said.
To that end, Moore said she is hopeful the initiative breeds an appreciation among students for all those with alternative opinions and experiences.
“We’re committed to helping all students excel by providing meaningful learning experiences that encourage our students to embrace different ideas and perspectives as they explore the wider world,” she said. “This includes fostering a diversity of thought and a respect for cultures, values and traditions that are different from our own.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.