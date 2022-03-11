Half Moon Bay’s Coast House Shelter, the first homeless shelter on the coast and former Coastside Inn, has received praise from federal and county officials for serving 100 people facing homelessness on the coast since its opening.
“We’ve got to fix this,” U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier said while taking a March 10 tour of the shelter and its progress. “We can cure so many diseases. We can come up with a vaccine. It’s time for us to cure homelessness.”
Speier, D-San Mateo, spoke with residents and toured the shelter at 230 Cabrillo Highway South, praising staff and local officials for their efforts. Coast House Shelter has successfully put 27 people into permanent housing as of March 10 and has served 100 people since its April 21 opening, with goals of helping more.
The county acquired the Coastside Inn motel in December 2020 to create a new shelter program to help homeless people. The shelter is part of the state’s Project Homekey program, which turns hotels into housing. The county used one-time Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to purchase it and several other hotels during COVID-19. The county has also purchased hotels in Redwood City, the TownePlace Suites Hotel in Redwood Shores, and the Pacific Inn along El Camino Real. The Housing Authority of San Mateo County has also helped with financing. The congresswoman credited the county with using federal dollars to fund a long-term service for vulnerable residents.
“There are a lot of counties that dithered and where money was spent in ways that don’t have a lasting impact. This is lasting. This is a positive that came out of a tragedy that will be here for the rest of our lives,” Speier said.
Homelessness in San Mateo County has been a growing concern. A 2019 county tally found 230 people living in Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and the unincorporated areas experience homelessness. The new shelter is the only shelter available on the coast, filling a need in the community. Before its opening, many stayed in cars or the streets instead of a shelter in San Mateo or Redwood City. Coast House Shelter is run by LifeMoves, a large nonprofit agency with experience running homeless service programs throughout the Bay Area.
The majority of its clients are elderly with health conditions, with some having severe mental health conditions, according to LifeMoves’ Anna Kelleher, program director for Coast House Shelter. The median age is 69, with most of the ages ranging from 54 to 88. The average stay is 122 days, with LifeMoves aiming for 60 to 90 days. Around 30 people are on the waiting list to live at the shelter, and three new families with kids and teenagers recently arrived, Kelleher said.
Most are not employed as they are at an age when finding a job is unlikely. Instead, they get financial help from emergency housing vouchers. Some who have moved have gone on to Daly City, Pacifica and Moss Beach, and they contract with others to provide support after they leave. There are currently 52 units available, which can serve around 114 people. LifeMoves hopes to bring in bunk beds to bring service up to 200 people. The organization provides three meals a day to clients, with the goal of connecting with farmers and faith-based organizations to serve food to clients.
“We are so happy that this has worked out,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said. “We’ve been working on this issue of unsheltered folks for several years, and when this opportunity came up, we decided to jump on it,” she said.
Many people at the shelter face obstacles or medical conditions and have been homeless for decades. It provides a room with a locked door and a key, helping people feel safe and able to get the resources needed. Being sheltered allows them to get primary care doctors, therapy and other help.
One current client is Joe Salcedo, a Coast Shelter resident who previously lived in San Francisco and dealt with substance abuse issues before moving to Half Moon Bay. Initially distrustful of the situation, he has gradually opened up and embraced the shelter’s resources and help. His goal is to reconnect with his 12-year-old daughter. He praised the people involved with the program for their level of care and dedication in making him feel comfortable. He noted if people didn’t feel safe, they would stay on the streets.
“When I opened up, they embraced me with a lot of love and care,” Salcedo said.
The county’s purchase included a long-term plan of converting the site to permanent affordable housing. Its hope is for the shelter to eventually no longer be needed. San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy reiterated his commitment to funding the shelter and others like it in San Mateo County. He said the county and board were focused on securing funding and programming to try eliminating homelessness.
“We are a housing first county,” Callagy said. “We know good things happen once we get a roof over someone’s head.”
