Sharon Ranals

Sharon Ranals

The South San Francisco City Council has appointed Sharon Ranals as the city’s permanent city manager after serving as interim since late December 2022.

Prior to that, she served as the city’s Parks and Recreation director. The only other woman to hold a similar post in the city was Patricia-Eve Martel, who was the assistant city manager in the ’90s, and served as the acting city manager from February 1993 to December 1994.

