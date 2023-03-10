The South San Francisco City Council has appointed Sharon Ranals as the city’s permanent city manager after serving as interim since late December 2022.
Prior to that, she served as the city’s Parks and Recreation director. The only other woman to hold a similar post in the city was Patricia-Eve Martel, who was the assistant city manager in the ’90s, and served as the acting city manager from February 1993 to December 1994.
“What an exciting time for our city, and how appropriate that we announce permanently hiring a female city manager during Women’s History Month,” South San Francisco Mayor Flor Nicolas said in a press release. “She has been with the city for more than 40 years, brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to this position, and is inspiring future generations of women leaders.”
Ranals secured grant funding and implemented several significant projects and programs, including the construction of Centennial Way and the Joseph Fernekes Recreation Building at Orange Memorial Park. As Parks and Recreation director, Sharon led an award-winning team of more than 400 full- and part-time city staff, responsible for park maintenance and operation, recreation programs, services for seniors including operation of the Senior Center, pre-K and after school programs at six school sites, and building maintenance for all city facilities.
Ranals will continue her involvement in the planning of the new Community Civic Campus, implementing ballfield and parks improvements, the general plan update, renovations at Oyster Point Marina, civic beautification and efforts to address graffiti and illegal dumping, and a host of other issues.
Ranals holds a bachelor’s degree from Reed College in Portland, Oregon, and has a master’s degree in Public Administration from San Francisco State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.