Nell Selander

Nell Selander

South San Francisco has a new director of the Economic and Community Development Department, Nell Selander, who joined the city as deputy director in 2017.

“Nell is an extremely capable leader and forward thinker, well suited to lead South San Francisco’s drive to build affordable housing and to manage the robust economic expansion occurring throughout the city” Mike Futrell, South San Francisco city manager, said in a press release.

Selander previously worked for the city of San Carlos where she was the Economic Development and Housing manager. She previously worked for the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation, a redevelopment agency in Columbus, Ohio. Nell has a Bachelor of Arts in American studies from Stanford University and a Master of urban planning from New York University.

The Economic and Community Development Department houses the City’s building division, planning division and economic development and housing division.

