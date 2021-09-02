After nearly 30 years of service, South San Francisco Police Chief Jeff Azzopardi announced he will be leaving the city at the end of the year, officials announced Wednesday.
“This is bittersweet for me. This community and my colleagues are my family and it’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m also looking forward to a new chapter in my life and spending more time with my family,” Azzopardi said in a statement.
Azzopardi was appointed South San Francisco police chief in September 2014. He started his law enforcement career with the South San Francisco Police Department in 1993. Over the course of his career, Azzopardi rose through the departmental ranks serving as corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and, ultimately, captain in 2009. As a captain, Azzopardi led both the Operations Division as well as the Services Division, according to the statement.
City Manager Mike Futrell and the City Council now have the task of finding a replacement. The recruitment will kick off with a community meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Municipal Services Building, Council Chambers. Members of the community are encouraged to participate in this meeting, which will be a hybrid meeting of in-person as well as virtual via Zoom, to share with the City Council what they are looking for in the next police chief.
Residents are also encouraged to fill out an online survey and share their thoughts on what characteristics they are looking for in a police chief at ssf.net/PoliceChiefSurvey.
