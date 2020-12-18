A former San Mateo police officer found guilty of embezzling more than $100,000 from Foster City Little League has been sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Jeffrey Aspillera, 47, of Hayward, will surrender to authorities May 1 to complete his time. He has one day of credit in county jail. He will also have to repay $70,971 in restitution to Foster City Little League and must have no further contact with anyone involved. Prosecutors asked for six months in jail because of the amount of stolen money involved. The defense asked for electronic home monitoring instead of county jail time, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Aspillera was a volunteer treasurer of the Foster City Little League from 2016 to 2019. During that time, he was given a credit card to pay all league related expenses. He embezzled just over $100,000 from the Foster City Little League through ATM withdrawals of thousands of dollars, check withdrawals and transfer of funds to his PayPal account. He misused the credit card to make personal purchases at Costco, ARCO, Mariners Point Golf Center and The Golf Mart to purchase an Apple watch, snorkel gear, food, a TV and other personal items.
Aspillera took Foster City Little League dues and deposited them in his account and failed to pay for Little League insurance. The embezzlement was discovered after the new treasurer for Foster City Little League went to the bank and discovered the records, the District Attorney’s Office said.
