A new five-story mixed-use building is being proposed for a parcel on Ninth Avenue near the downtown core, with nearby residents concerned about parking overflow and height.
The project at 477 Ninth Ave. would demolish the current one-story office structure and build a 209,204-square-foot building. The first and second floors would be for office and parking. The upper three floors would be 120 residential rental units, including 12 affordable housing units in the very low-income category. The 1.6-acre site was only allowed 80 units in the current zoning designation but received 40 “bonus” units authorized under state density bonus law. The height will be around 53 feet to comply with Measure Y’s height limit, passed by the voters.
Parking will be above grade on two levels for 168 vehicles and 142 bicycles. Residential parking spaces account for 120 parking spaces, with 48 for office parking. The project is a 10-minute walk from the downtown Caltrain station, about half a mile, with the building next to the railroad tracks. However, several public speakers at an April 14 community meeting on the development voiced worries about potential parking issues from additional units and five stories being too big for the existing neighborhood.
Ed Caler, who lives on Ninth Avenue, said he was against the building because of its height and small surrounding streets. He worried more people would be in the units than parking available, increasing traffic near ramps and freeway entrances.
“It’s going to cause problems with congestion in the area,” Caler said.
Wendy Lane has a one-story duplex on Ninth Avenue and Delaware Street and felt the project was out of scale for the neighborhood, given its proximity to one-story housing. In addition to her concerns about the height, she worried about the influx of dozens of cars in the surrounding areas and the ratio of one parking spot for each residential unit. She expects there will be a very significant increase in vehicles.
“One parking slot per unit is extremely unrealistic,” Lane said.
Developer Stephen Siri said the development team heard resident concerns about parking and would take it into consideration as it works with the city and community. City staff said parking demand studies would analyze current and future needs and provide more detailed information.
“It is our expectation that will be a sufficient amount of parking, although we are still in the early stages and will be working with the city planning department,” Siri said.
Siri noted the residential ratio would be 24 studio units, while 63 units will be have one bedroom and one bathroom. He also highlighted the development’s proximity to public transit, which could alleviate more people moving in.
“We believe the project’s location and distance to Caltrain will result in many residents choosing public transportation,” Siri said.
Stacey Kepler, who lives on South Delaware Street and Ninth Avenue, was also concerned about potential height and parking issues. Other residents asked for city funding from traffic impact fees to go toward infrastructure for sidewalks and crosswalks to protect pedestrians going by the development.
The project calls for a streetscape and public plaza along Ninth Avenue, with bike racks, plants and existing trees. The architecture calls for an early California mission-style building because the style is prevalent in the Bay Area and the neighborhood. The upper three residential floors will be lit up at night. The color palette will be neutral to blend in with the surrounding buildings. Other elements include lots of windows, wall buttresses and tile patterns. The development team is also working with the city to try and keep oak trees at the site.
