Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 5:54 am
San Mateo police said a resident of the 100 block of Aragon Ave. reportedly saw a mountain lion jump into his backyard at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, seize a chicken, and flee.
Police say there is no security camera footage of the incident.
This is the second mountain lion sighting in San Mateo in the past nine days. On Oct. 28, a mountain lion was spotted jumping into a backyard on Dalehurst Ct. before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the lion walking around.
Authorities say mountain lions occasionally wander into urban environments and will return to their natural habitat on their own. If someone sees a mountain lion, it’s best to report it to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife so they have a complete list of sightings and can determine if intervention is needed.
Officials also recommend keeping pets and animals indoors, especially late at night. Do not approach or otherwise attempt to interact with or capture the mountain lion. If someone does come across a mountain lion, they should not run, but rather face the animal, stand upright, wave their arms, and make noise to scare the animal off.
They also suggest installing motion-sensitive lighting around the house, trimming brush to reduce hiding places and always to practice situational awareness.
