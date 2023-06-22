The San Mateo Police Department is asking for help with identifying organized retail theft suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise in several locations Friday night.
At about 6 p.m. June 16, officers were called to three separate retail locations across the city including Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret and Ulta, according to police.
The suspects are described at Black females, with one wearing a yellow and orange hat, black jacket, red shirt and black sweats while carrying a striped bag; another was wearing a black puffy jacket, white shirt and gray jeans, and another was wearing a white and blue face mask, white button-up shirt and black pants, and carrying a purple bag, according to police.
