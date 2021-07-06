At the San Mateo police Real Talk discussion about homelessness, officers and nonprofit officials from LifeMoves explained how the downtown unit team and its representative on the San Mateo County Homeless Outreach Team focus on quality of life issues.
“They do a fabulous job staying on top of issues that impact our downtown areas in the city. A lot of that is based on relationships they have developed with our partners in both the public and private sector and in the nonprofit world,” Police Chief Ed Barberini said.
Three officers in the downtown unit team focus on the quality of life issues for downtown and alcohol law enforcement. One downtown unit officer also works as a San Mateo County Homeless Outreach Team member, which helps homeless people get services and into safe housing through work with nonprofits. LifeMoves is one of those nonprofit that provides solutions and programs to homelessness in San Mateo County. It often connects clients with core service agencies like Samaritan House in San Mateo.
According to police spokesperson Officer Allison Gilmore, San Mateo in 2019 counted 74 unsheltered people.
Officer Carlos Garcia focuses on downtown businesses and works on the homeless outreach team. He recommended business owners who see or find a homeless person on their property to contact police. He noted officers have built up relationships with many people in the homeless community and get help from LifeMoves to provide services and assistance.
“We don’t encourage the businesses to engage with any of the homeless. We prefer that they call the San Mateo Police Department, and we will come out and contact them,” Garcia said.
Steven Carey with LifeMoves noted the Downtown San Mateo Association collaborates with the department. Officers provided situational updates on specific issues business owners raise, such as vandalism or disturbances. He noted officers give information and help to people who go to the Vendome Hotel in San Mateo, which provides permanent supportive housing to 16 chronically homeless men and women.
Victoria Asfour of LifeMoves said police often provide referrals to clients who need LifeMoves services, with a collaborative approach to connect and work with the homeless in the community.
“We are part of their utility belt, and we are the toolkit, but we tackle situations together. We have learned that the police are the spearpoint,” Asfour said.
Garcia said during COVID-19, the department saw a temporary rise in homeless after people came from other parts of the Bay Area. He said the reason was that the public transit system was free, and transients used it to come in and out of San Mateo.
“We are not seeing it so much now. It kind of seems like it has died down a little bit, and people have went back to their original locations, or they just moved on from San Mateo to different parts of the Bay Area,” Garcia said.
Lt. Matt Earnshaw, who oversees the downtown unit, said it receives many calls and emails daily about downtown issues and homeless encampments. Earnshaw said people could go to cityofsanmateo.org/4228/Homelessness-Illegal-Lodging to report illegal lodging if within the city limits. He noted any illegal lodgings on or near a highway should be reported to Caltrans.
“A lot of time, people get confused about who is responsible for certain encampments. Caltrans takes care of the highways and freeways,” Earnshaw said.
Sgt. Anthony Riccardi said a count six weeks ago found around nine RVs parked along city streets in San Mateo that people live out of, but police do not count them as homeless.
