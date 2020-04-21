A San Mateo man was arrested for burglary of the Atria Park Assisted Living Facility early Monday morning, according to police.
At about 4:20 a.m., the man, identified as Melvin Gonzalez-Gochez, 20, was allegedly spotted jumping out of a living room window of an apartment home at 2883 S. Norfolk St. Police arrived and set up a perimeter and he was located hiding at the top of the exterior stairwell.
Officers took him into custody with the help of a police canine, according to police.
