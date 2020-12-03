A man found dead just off Skyline Boulevard on Tuesday evening is being investigated as a potential homicide, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Eddy Cervantes, 40, from East Palo Alto. The body was found not far off Skyline Boulevard and Quail Court, closer to the side of Quail Court, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said. The Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility there may be more than one crime scene and that Cervantes’ body was dumped in the location, Blankswade said. The Sheriff’s Office did not yet have a motive, suspects or cause of death.
The Sheriff’s Office first received a call about a man down 5 p.m. Tuesday just off Skyline Boulevard. When medics arrived, they determined the man had been deceased for quite some time. Authorities began investigating Cervantes’ death as a murder due to the suspicious nature of how he was found.
Authorities are still working with the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office to determine how he died. Skyline Boulevard was closed from State Route 92 to Quail Court until 3 p.m. Wednesday for the homicide investigation. The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with info about Cervantes or his whereabouts before he was found is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363-4066. Anybody with surveillance footage or might have seen any suspicious activity in the area is also asked to call.
