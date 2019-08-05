Crash course
Someone rammed their shopping cart into another person on South El Camino Real in San Mateo, it was reported at 10:52 a.m. Sunday, July 21.
REDWOOD CITY
Vandalism. A vehicle was keyed on Teredo Drive, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Sunday, July 28.
Battery. A person was fighting with a cashier and throwing items at the cashier on Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, July 28.
Theft. Someone stole bottles of liquor on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:22 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
DUI. A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sapphire Street, it was reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, July 27.
Reckless drivers. A White Toyota Tacoma was seen drifting outside lanes at a high rate of speed on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Two people got into an argument over a parking spot and one person swung at the other on 25th Avenue, it was reported at 11:07 p.m. Friday, July 19.
Hit-and-run. A motorist backed into another vehicle before driving away on South Ellsworth Avenue, it was reported at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
Auto burglary. Two vehicles were broken into on West 20th Avenue, it was reported at 7:39 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
