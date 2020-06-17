Vino what you did: Six bottles of wine were stolen from a store on San Bruno Avenue in San Bruno resulting in a loss of approximately $600, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.
SAN BRUNO
Robbery. Two people robbed someone who was meeting people to purchase items on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sunday, June 14.
Malicious mischief. Someone claims another person with a restraining order put sugar in their gas tank on Princeton Drive, it was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sunday, June 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drug related charges on Cooley Avenue, it was reported at 5:14 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a gold Ford on Tanforan Avenue, it was reported at 7:38 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drug related charges on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 3:53 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
HALF MOON BAY
Accident. A vehicle collision occurred causing minor injuries on Highway 1, it was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday, June 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on Nasturtium Road, it was reported at 10:34 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on White House Canyon Road and stole two bags containing approximately $350 worth of clothing, it was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication after using foul language and racial slurs on Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
REDWOOD CITY
Assault. Someone smashed a glass jar on another person’s head on Hopkins Avenue, it was reported at 6:25 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
Brandish weapon. Someone with a long beard, no shirt and khaki pants pulled a long knife out on another person on Shasta Street, it was reported at 5:58 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
