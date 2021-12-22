Now that's what I call a sticky situation — Someone saw a child write on a wall with glue on Vancouver Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 4:39 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
BURLINGAME
Assault. Someone saw a physical altercation between neighbors on Garden Drive, it was reported 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Threats. Someone received unwanted phone calls from a former roommate on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Intoxicated subject. Someone under the influence requested medical aid on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Animal problem. Someone got bit by a dog on Acacia Drive, it was reported 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke a window on Howard Avenue, it was reported 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed a vehicle’s windows and stole items on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 9:29 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
