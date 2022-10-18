What a waste of food: Two people kicked someone else’s vehicle and threw eggs, grapes and hot dogs onto their driveway on Exeter Drive in San Bruno, it was reported 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 20, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
What a waste of food: Two people kicked someone else’s vehicle and threw eggs, grapes and hot dogs onto their driveway on Exeter Drive in San Bruno, it was reported 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white truck on Douglas Avenue, it was reported 11:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Robbery. A man hit someone else and stole their bicycle on Copley Avenue, it was reported 6:19 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear license plate from a gray Honda Pilot on Poplar Avenue, it was reported 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
Shoplift. Someone stole beer from a business on Woodside Road, it was reported 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a pedestrian, causing minor arm and leg abrasions, on Warren Street, it was reported 5:16 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone wearing a black shirt and blue pants stole men’s clothing from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:27 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Disturbance. Someone arrived to a business on Traegar Avenue for an appointment with multiple holstered knives and what appeared to be a gun box, it was reported 10:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a gray beanie and black shirt stole groceries and other merchandise from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:21 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Disturbance. Someone with a brown hat and red shirt threatened someone else and screamed in a store on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing something on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
Petty theft. Someone stole a gold ring on Cedar Avenue, it was reported 10:36 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a black Toyota Prius while the owner was picking up an order on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 9:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.
Stolen vehicle. A woman left for a work trip in September and returned to find her vehicle gone from South Idaho Street, it was reported 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.
Brandishing weapon. A woman was driving home with her cousin when a gray BMW pulled next to her car at the corner of Delaware Street and Santa Inez Avenue, asked if she and her cousin were gang-related, and threatened them with a gun, it was reported 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a car on 26th Avenue, it was reported 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Dirk van Ulden said:
Ray Fowler said:
Terence
Q. Are any dialects of Chinese are offered as a foreign language in high schools?
A. Yes
Dirk van Ulden said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.