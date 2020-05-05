Fake news: Someone pretending to be a member of the news media was attempting to take photos on a campus on Lakeside Drive in Foster City, it was reported at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, April 30.
San Bruno
Arrest. Someone sitting in a vehicle on Monterey Drive was arrested for possession of narcotics, it was reported at 9:55 p.m. Monday, April 20.
Hit-and-run. Someone in a small gray vehicle hit a parked vehicle on Whitman Way, it was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday, April 20.
Grand theft. Two alloy wheels and tires were stolen from a white Toyota Corolla on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
Millbrae
Petty theft. Someone entered an underground garage on Chadbourne Avenue and stole items from six unlocked vehicles including handicap placards, it was reported at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23.
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Broadway, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Thursday, April 23.
