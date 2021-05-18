No drive left: Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license in a vehicle with no license plates on Old County Road in Belmont, it was reported at 8:52 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone with an outstanding warrant was arrested on Walnut Street, it was reported at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Theft. Someone stole a license plate from a truck on Beresford Avenue, it was reported at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Mezes Avenue, it was reported at 9:02 a.m. Monday, May 10.
Vandalism. Someone smashed a SamTrans bus stop window on the intersection of El Camino Real and Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 7:48 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a tip box with approximately $30 in cash from a business on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole a scooter worth $300 on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 12:21 p.m. Monday, May 10.
Disturbance. Someone smeared food products on a Foster City resident’s door on Foster City Boulevard, blocked the keyhole, rang the doorbell and then fled. This occurred twice on the same day, it was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday, May 9.
