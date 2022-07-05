That’s why God gave you fingers — Two drivers were in a verbal altercation on the 200 block of Richmond Drive in Millbrae, it was reported between 8:55 p.m. to 9:09 p.m. Friday, June 24.
SAN BRUNO
Brandishing weapon. Someone saw a car following them and the drivers brandished a gun on the corner of West San Bruno and Huntington avenue, it was reported 11:28 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
Robbery. Someone punched an employee on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:08 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
Juvenile problem. Someone saw 10 juveniles skateboarding by the rear exist of a traffic light exit, and they were concerned for their safety on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:47 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
SAN MATEO
Stolen Vehicle. Someone stole a 2003 silver BMW parked in front of an apartment complex on Colegrove Street, it was reported 11:19 a.m. Thursday, June 16.
Burglary. Someone burglarized three vehicles on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 12:16 a.m. Thursday, June 16.
Theft. Someone stole a man’s catalytic converter on Seville Way, it was reported 1:44 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. A woman attempted to steal a catalytic converter on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 2:05 a.m. Sunday, June 26.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bicycle from an open garage on Kentfield Avenue, it was reported 4:48 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Petty theft. Two men stole alcohol from a store on El Camino Real and threatened the store manager with a knife, it was reported 10:15 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
FOSTER CITY
Warrant arrest. A man was cited and released on East Hillsdale Boulevard for three misdemeanor warrants, including a $75,000 bail for theft, a $95,000 bail for trespassing at a gambling establishment, and a $100,000 bail for being under the influence of a controlled substance, it was reported 11:55 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Grand theft. Someone burglarized a vehicle on Grebe Street, it was reported 3:53 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Fraud. Someone was scammed and lost $675 in gift card purchases on Saint Kitts Lane, it was reported 9:58 a.m. Friday, June 17.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 100 block of Naomi Patridge Trail was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported 8:50 a.m. Friday, June 24.
