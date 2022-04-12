Food for thought — Someone was sitting in a driveway on Occidental Avenue in San Mateo eating food, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
SAN BRUNO
Abandoned vehicle. Someone left their truck parked for five days on Edwards Court, it was reported 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Malicious mischief. Someone saw graffiti on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, April 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for resisting or delaying an officer on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 10:33 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Found property. Someone found a bottle of pills on National Avenue, it was reported 1:16 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Malicious mischief. Someone shattered a passenger’s side window on Mills Avenue, it was reported 9:37 a.m. Saturday, April 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drugs or narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:04 p.m. Friday, April 1.
