You don’t have the power — A man in a white shirt started charging his phone in a store on South B Street in San Mateo. He did not have permission from the employees and yelled at them when they approached him, it was reported 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license at Wessex Way and Granada Street, it was reported 5:26 p.m. Thursday, Sept 8.
Fraud. Someone was scammed by an unknown subject pretending to be from a company and wrote two checks for $4,550 and $3,999 on Molitor Road, it was reported 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for sleeping on a bench on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Noninjury accident. Someone was in a single-car accident after falling asleep at the wheel at Cipriani Boulevard and Ponce Avenue, it was reported 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Disturbance. Someone banged on a man’s window and threatened to kill him if he didn’t park somewhere else, it was reported on San Bruno Avenue 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Petty theft. Someone stole a front license plate from a parked vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Burglary. Someone broke into a locker and stole credit card and other valuables from a building on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.