Snack attack: Someone stole from a vending machine on the 300 block of Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay causing a loss of approximately $150 and damage worth $2,500, it was reported 4:26 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
SAN CARLOS
Petty theft. Someone stole $450 worth of miscellaneous items from a vehicle on the 1900 block of Eaton Avenue, it was reported 4:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Burglary. Someone burglarized a residence on the first block of Club Drive but no items were reported missing, it was reported 6:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
Arrest. A driver on Arroyo Avenue was arrested after being found under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, it was reported 2:13 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for peeping in residential windows on Redwood Avenue, it was reported 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Disturbance. Someone was punched in the face by their landlord’s nephew on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on Adams Street, it was reported 2:42 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
