Lift lifted — Someone stole a 15,000-pound capacity forklift on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
SAN CARLOS
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Arrest. A man was arrested on the 1400 block of El Camino Real for having multiple warrants out of the San Mateo Police Department, it was reported 11:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
Petty theft. Someone committed petty theft on the 600 block of Elm Street, it was reported 2:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at the intersection of El Camino Real and Arroyo Avenue, it was reported 4:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30.
Citation. Someone was cited at the intersection of Old County Road and Brittan Avenue for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 100 block of Glenn Way, it was reported 4:28 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
Burglary. Three people stole numerous items from a store on the 110 block of Industrial Road. The total loss is about $4,300, it was reported 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for stalking on the 200 block of Club Drive, it was reported 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a black 2016 Subaru Outback from a parking lot on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole cash and jewelry from a house they were renting on Charter Street, it was reported 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Battery. Someone hit a man on the back of the head with a walker outside his room on Hopkins Avenue, it was reported 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Grand theft. Someone took the front plate from a 2018 dark blue Volkswagen GTI on Blu Harbor Boulevard, it was reported 4:58 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for breaking a window and robbing a house on Arguello Street, it was reported 6:51 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 2006 black Toyota on Palm Avenue, it was reported 6:48 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
