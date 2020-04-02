More test results are needed before local health officials can understand the full extent of the public threat posed by COVID-19 and the county’s testing site at the Event Center has more capacity than is being used right now, said County Manager Mike Callagy Wednesday.
Testing is continuing at the San Mateo Event Center for those who quality, but Callagy said that the capacity exceeds demand. To that end, officials said 70 tests were conducted at the site Tuesday, far below the 250 possible to be conducted.
“We would love to see 250 tests a day,” said Callagy.
Efforts are underway to assure first responders, medical professionals and those working on the frontline to help the afflicted with the virus have access to testing, said Callagy. Currently, Stanford University has managed most of the testing for emergency personnel and testing company Verily is expected to join the effort as well. Callagy said limited availability is the primary challenge in getting a test to all who need one.
Updated information Wednesday, April 1, showed 388 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Mateo County among 534 tests returned to county health officials, with 10 deaths linked to the disease.
Callagy considered the sampling insignificant, however, and said greater access to testing and additional results will be needed to glean a clearer understanding of the outbreak’s hold in San Mateo County.
Do not read too much into the confirmed case count, said Callagy, during a Wednesday press conference. He said the figures will continue to fluctuate because many samples have not yet returned.
Ultimately, once a representative testing sample is collected, Callagy said models can project the potential need for essential response equipment such as hospital beds or ventilators. Projections can also help officials anticipate when a peak surge of patients might hit hospitals and care facilities, he added.
Health officials unveiled a more detailed data dashboard on the county’s website Wednesday, but a segment of the data was incomplete or incorrect. Callagy said refinement will be necessary to address some of the initial errors.
He said medical facilities throughout the county are also struggling with a shortfall of personal protective equipment, and that there are challenges around meeting appropriate staffing levels as well.
Regarding other virus response efforts, Callagy took time to clarify terms of the most recent stay-at-home order spanning until May. Parks are open, as long as people adhere to social distancing standards, but recreational facilities like basketball courts, soccer fields, playground and other areas where large gatherings occurs are closed.
Those wanting to exercise outdoors are expected to stay in their neighborhoods. Callagy said enforcement of the order falls to local police departments, which have been advised to educate and cite before arresting those not complying with the mandate spanning the Bay Area.
Callagy also touted the hard work leading to the establishment of a temporary care facility for patients at the event center, where 250 beds were set up in case local medical facilities grow overwhelmed.
He expressed his appreciation to the National Guard for helping establish the triage center, while sharing hopefulness that it will not become necessary.
“That is something we hope we never have to use,” he said.
