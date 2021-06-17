A state budget tentatively adopted with a historic surplus and record levels of money to distribute received laudatory reviews from local lawmakers who admired California’s continued ability to invest in essential programs coming out of an unprecedented health crisis.
A spending plan was approved Monday, June 15, which preserved paychecks to lawmakers who will spend the following weeks further deliberating terms of a final budget due by June 30, the end of the state’s fiscal year.
But even in the absence of agreement over specific terms of the budget, there is a general recognition of California’s impressive fiscal condition in the wake of fears that a deficit could form following the pandemic.
Recognizing the inequitable distribution of resources reflected by the budget flush with tax revenue from high-earning tech companies which must be spent on support services aiding the less fortunate, Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin appreciated the agreement reached.
“The joint Assembly-Senate spending plan adopted [Monday] is a recognition of the need for investments in our people — with historic investments in K-14 education and child care, small business assistance as well as replenishing our reserves,” Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said in a prepared statement.
Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, shared a similar perspective.
“We passed a state budget that will strengthen California’s recovery after 15 long months of uncertainty and hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a prepared statement. “While millions of Californians are struggling, this budget makes critical investments in homelessness and housing, education and small business support, all of which will contribute to the California comeback.”
More specifically, Berman called out two initiatives he especially appreciated from the spending plan he expects will benefit local community college students — $30 million for helping institutions establish a basic needs center for needy students, and $10 million to overhaul the system’s course numbering catalog which will facilitate speedier transfers.
Regarding education, Gov. Gavin Newsom in his May revised spending plan proposed laying out $93.7 billion for state schools, amounting to $36 billion more than last year and $17.7 billion more than the governor’s last estimate in January. The increased investment is possible through an estimated $75 billion surplus.
State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, shared his support for the investment paving the way for eased access to higher education and also allowing expansion of transitional kindergarten and early education programs.
Noting that negotiations will continue over the coming weeks regarding the spending proposal for child care programs, Becker said he will be focused on assuring the funding is preserved for a comprehensive early education initiative.
“Transitional kindergarten alone is promising, but we need to pair it with a massive expansion of child care,” he said.
Additionally, Becker said he will keep an eye to the amount of money directed from the record surplus to reserves. Because of the unprecedented influx of funds, he questioned whether it is reasonable to assume that this degree of income generation is sustainable.
Becker also aligned with Mullin in recognizing the investment in programs intended to address climate sustainability programs. Becker called out the $3.7 billion for drought measures and a similar investment to address wildfire threats and sea level rise.
To that end, Mullin said he anticipates building on those efforts to advocate for $300 million to be allocated for wetlands restoration, plus funding for the county’s Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District.
With recognition that there is more to do, Mullin said he is prepared to continue working alongside his colleagues and Newsom to finalize the budget.
“I look forward to engaging with legislative leadership in negotiations with the governor in the coming weeks as we arrive at a budget deal before the fiscal year starts,” he said.
